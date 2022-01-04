Tristan Thompson APOLOGISES to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test confirms he fathered Maralee Nichols' son

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the results of his paternity test that confirm he fathered Maralee Nichols' child. The NBA player who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian posted an apology for her as he confirmed fathering third baby. Thompson wrote a message for Khloe and added, "You don't deserve this."

Tristan Thompson has stated that after the paternity test results, he is ready to take "full responsibility" for his actions and looks forward to amicably raising his son with Maralee Nichols. The Sacramento Kings player then shared a separate apology for Khloe Kardashian as he maintained that he has the utmost respect for her.

In his note for Khloe, Thompson wrote, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Check out Tristan Thompson's posts here:

Khloe and Tristan parted ways in the summer of last year. The duo's breakup came in light of the comments made by Sydney Chase who claimed that claimed she and Tristan had an intimate moment after he had reunited with Khloe. Amid the NBA player's cheating allegations, Khloe and Tristan continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson. It was also reported by sources close to Khloe that True has been her priority and that she wants to remain cordial with Thompson for her daughter.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian is 'ignoring the noise' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity drama