Tristan Thompson APOLOGISES to Kris Jenner for cheating on Khloe Kardashian twice; Confesses ‘I let you down’

Tristan Thompson recently apologised to Kris Jenner for cheating on her daughter Khloe Kardashian twice. Scroll down to see what he said.
Tristan Thompson recently apologised to Kris Jenner! On Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player apologized to Kris Jenner for the cheating scandals that plagued his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. “When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” he recalled. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad.” Jenner, 65, replied, “Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

 

In a confessional, Jenner said she felt better about Thompson “as a person” than she had because of all the work he had put in to make changes for Kardashian and their now-2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian, however, explained why she remained sceptical of Thompson’s intentions after he cheated on her with an Instagram model and then ex-pal Jordyn Woods. 

 

“One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again,” she admitted. “Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. “But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

 

Credits :Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Getty Images

