Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian an 'amazing partner' in birthday tribute after split

Khloe Kardashian receives a heartwarming birthday wish from Tristan Thompson as he thanks her for "putting their family first."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have parted ways but the duo still seems to be very emotional about each other. As Khloe celebrated her 37th birthday on June 27, the model received a heartwarming message from Thompson who couldn't stop gushing about her in his birthday tribute to her. Thompson dropped some old pictures of the duo also one with their daughter True Thompson for the celebratory post.

In an emotional note, Thompson wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

The NBA player's love confession along with him calling Kardashian an amazing partner raised eyebrows as fans began to wonder if the duo is still toying with the idea of getting back together. It was reported last week that Khloe and Tristan have broken up. While no statement was made was either of them, it has been reportedly stated that the NBA player's alleged involvement with model Sydney Chase was one of the reasons.

Khloe and Tristan share their 3-year-old daughter True and hence it is expected that the two will remain friendly exes amid the situation. Apart from Thompson, Khloe also received warm wishes from her siblings Kim and Kourtney on social media as well as momager Kris Jenner.

