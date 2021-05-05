Tristan Thompson calls Sydney Chase a 'liar' over cheating claims; Threatens to take legal action

Tristan Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase amid cheating claims and has threatened to sue her for defamation

Tristan Thompson recently hit the headlines after Instagram model Sydney Chase, recently claimed that she and the basketball player had been involved in an intimate affair despite him being back together with Khloe Kardashian. As per TMZ, Thompson has now reacted to Sydney's claims and has sent her a cease and desist letter via his lawyer. According to the report, Thompson has also threatened legal action against her.

As reported by TMZ, Tristan has sent a cease and desist letter to Chase, which called her claims of being in a relationship with him "malicious defamatory fabrications." Thompson's letter also refers to Sydney as a "liar" and threatens to sue the model. The legal note also calls all the claims made by Chase false, saying, "Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts."

The letter further concludes asking Chase to stop "defaming" Thompson in the media or online and states, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

It all started with Chase making claims about Thompson's cheating on No Jumper podcast. As of now, the part where Sydney mentions Tristan and Khloe has been removed. Thompson's attorney has also sent a cease and desist letter to the host of the podcast.

This is the second time Thompson has found himself being named in a cheating scandal. Previously, he had hit the headlines for allegedly cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods during the time that Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True.

