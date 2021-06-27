Tristan Thompson drops love on Khloe Kardashian's post with daughter True amid their split

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will reportedly continue to remain on amicable terms with each other for daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently called it quits again and it looks like the duo is trying to keep things friendly and cordial for their daughter, True Thompson's sake. In a recent gesture that seemed to hint that the duo may be on talking terms, Tristan left a comment on Khloe's recent post. As Khloe took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of herself with her 3-year-old daughter, Tristan did not shy away from showing his appreciation for them.

Thompson left two heart emojis on Khloe's post consisting of a series of mother-daughter pics that she posted via Instagram on Friday, June 25. Tristan's comment came as a surprise for fans considering the duo recently broke up. While neither Tristan nor Khloe made any official announcement about their split, sources close to the two stated that the duo parted ways amicably.

As per US Weekly, the duo will continue to remain cordial with each other and will co-parent their daughter True. It has also been reported that Khloe is keen to maintain a friendship with Thompson for their daughter and doesn't wish to spoil their relationship.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's post and Tristan Thompson's comment here:

Khloe and Tristan's split has been reportedly the result of model Sydney Chase's claims about the NBA player's involvement with her. Previously, Khloe and Tristan had split in 2019 due to his cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods.

According to People, Khloe seems to have made up her mind this time and reportedly is not planning on getting back together with him. A source close to her informed People last week that the Good American founder felt "too betrayed" and is disappointed with Thompson.

