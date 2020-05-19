Tristan Thompson files Libel Suit against Kimberly Alexander after she claims he is her child's father

Tristan Thompson files a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander for wrongfully accusing him to be her child's father.

Tristan Thompson has taken legal action against Kimberly Alexander after she claimed he is her child's father. Earlier, Tristan Thompson and his ex Khloe Kardashian had threatened to sue the woman for making wrong paternity claim and now Tristan Thompson has filed Libel Suit against her. The Canadian basketball player's attorney has reported that Kimberly Alexander has "maliciously accused" the NBA pro of being her child's father when in reality it is proved otherwise.

"A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child yet Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father," reads the statement given out by Tristan Thompson's attorney. Reportedly, Tristan offered to take a second DNA paternity test by an AABB-accredited lab but Alexander allegedly refused and insisted on consulting a third-party option that was not trusted by Thompson’s team.

The 29-year-old also alleges that Alexander has had financial problems over the past several years which could be a reason for her false claims. Tristam Thompson also claims that Alexander has publicly accused him, his ex-Khloe Kardashian, and others of manipulating the paternity results which is proved false as per the documents presented by Tristan's attorney.

