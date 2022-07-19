Tristan Thompson gets captured with mystery woman in Greece prior to birth of 2nd child with Khloe Kardashian

As his ex-partner Khloe Kardashian gets ready to welcome their second child via surrogate, pro basketball player Tristan Thompson gets snapped having fun with a mystery woman in Mykonos, Greece. A few days ago news broke that ex-partners Khloe and Tristan would soon have another baby together after having daughter True Thomson. Sources also revealed that the soon-to-be-born baby is a boy.

According to Page Six, a video surfaced on the internet which saw Thompson making his way through a busy street with his companion while they both held hands. The 31-year-old athlete has gained a negative image online since his paternity scandal broke out last year after he admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still working things out with Khloe. Later, fans saw the full drama roll out as the moment of revelation was captured on camera by the Kard-Jen latest show The Kardashians.

An insider opened up about Khloe's position with the outlet, "Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’" Another source revealed that the ex-couple have not been romantically linked since the paternity scandal and only talk when it comes to co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True. Previously, a rep for Kardashians confirmed the news, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

