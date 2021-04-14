Tristan Thompson gets flirty with Khloe Kardashian as they embark on an alien hunting hike in Malibu; Watch

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen going for an alien-hunting hike in the new promo of KUWTK's upcoming episode.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen going for a hike in Malibu and it wasn't a regular one. As seen in the latest promo of Keeping Up With the Kardashian's upcoming episode, the duo went on for an alien-hunting hike. Yes, you heard it right. Aliens. In the promo, we can see Khloe talking about UFO sightings observed in Malibu in the past, and hence the duo embarks on a hike looking for alien signs.

As hilarious as the concept sounds, it seems this 'alien hunting' activity turned out to be a great bonding exercise for the duo. In their joint confessional, Tristan was even seen getting flirty as he spoke about getting on board for the hike saying, "I'm not playing basketball right now so I can get some extra cardio and be beside a beautiful woman like this...I'm going to jump at the opportunity."

In the promo, we later see Khloe and Tristan heading for the hike and the former even warns Thompson about getting "crazy dreams" after visiting the alien hotspot. At another point in the promo, when Khloe tries to show Tristan a strange rock formation, Thompson tries to kneel to match Khloe's height to which she's seen responding with, "Are you just doing this to get close to me?"

Check out the KUWTK promo here:

Khloe and Tristan's alien escapades will be seen in Thursday's episode of the show. After splitting in 2019, the couple rekindled their relationship recently and even sparked engagement rumours after Khloe was seen sporting a huge diamond ring on her finger. The duo also shares 3-year-old daughter True, who recently celebrated her birthday in a Disney princess-themed party.

