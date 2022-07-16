Tristan Thompson parties in Europe amid second baby's arrival with ex Khloe Kardashian; Reports

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently left everyone surprised with the news of the duo gearing up to welcome their second baby together via surrogate. The news was confirmed by Khloe's reps to People in a statement which also revealed that the baby was conceived before the NBA player's paternity suit came to light last year which resulted in the couple's split.

Amid the news of their second baby's arrival, Page Six reported that Tristan was spotted partying in Greece recently. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the NBA player was first spotted grabbing a leisurely lunch and strolling on the streets of Mykonos on Friday. During his getaway, Thompson also treated himself to steak prepared by famed Turkish chef Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe. Taking to his Instagram story, Thompson wrote, "Appreciate the luv brother."

Tristan recently also attended the Wireless festival in London. The NBA player has not released any statement relating to the news of his second baby with Khloe. Thompson already shares a daughter, True Thompson with Khloe. The Chicago Bulls player is also a father to son Prince from his ex, model Jordan Craig. Tristan also welcomed a baby boy with Maralee Nichols last year.

Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal was recently featured on The Kardashians' finale where fans saw how Khloe learned about the news. Following the episode's premiere, Khloe took to Twitter and wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

ALSO READ: Amid second baby news, Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True Thompson and niece Dream for a fun selfie