Tristan Thompson pulls a Kanye West move, buys house near ex Khloe Kardashian

You can never keep up with the Kardashians and their affairs. As sometimes their personal lives are always on the radar, here is how Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, played his part, exactly as Kanye West did.

Tristan, who was making headlines with rumors that the couple are seeing each others, may have given air to the flames if Khloe is truly happy with Tristan Thompson’s new move.

Here is a brief overview of what all the fuss is about.

Three doors down from his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, with whom he has two kids, Tristan Thompson bought a house.

The reality star's home is nearby the NBA player's new property in Hidden Hills, California

According to the US Sun, he executed the deed for the 10,584 square foot, $12.5 million property in December 2022.

Fans may remember that in December 2021, Kanye West played a similar game by purchasing the property next door to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in order to be near their four children.

Does this indicate that Khloe and Tristan are falling in love again? Hear from Khloe

The athlete's living arrangements have not been addressed by Thompson or Khloé, but the "Kardashians" star recently denied claims that the two had rekindled their love relationship.

Khloe was careful to emphasise her "single" status after publicly praising the serial cheater on his 32nd birthday earlier this month, saying that "love is much greater than relationships."

While praising Thompson for being "the best father, brother, and uncle" in her birthday message, Khloé managed to sneak in a little criticism when she said that her "goal" for the NBA player is for him to "continue to want change, healing, and transformation."

A look back at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

A 4-year-old daughter and an 8-month-old son are co-parented by Thompson and Khloe personally. In addition, he is the father of Theo, 1 years old, whose mother is Maralee Nichols, and Prince, 6 years old, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloé ended her relationship with Thompson permanently in December 2021 after learning of Nichols' pregnancy. This came after Thompson had had many affairs, including one just days before True was born in April 2018. When the couple started dating in the summer of 2016, they already had a surrogate carrying their son.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star travelled to Toronto to attend his mother Andrea Thompson's funeral in January, despite their tumultuous history.

