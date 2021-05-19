Tristan Thompson REACTS to claims of fathering 3rd child with THIS actress; Calls them ‘damaging’ to his image

NBA athlete and Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson recently reacted to claims of being a father of actress Kimberly Alexander’s son. Scroll down to see what he said.

NBA star Tristan Thompson, 30 recently broke his silence on new accusations from actress Kimberly Alexander who alleged him to be the father of her son. In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Tristan spoke out about the allegations. “I am the father of two young children. I love my children and take my responsibilities as a father extremely seriously. I am involved in my children’s lives and proud to have close relationships with my children and to provide for their needs financially and otherwise,” he wrote in the filing.

“Had the DNA test results showed that Ms. Alexander‘s child was my son, I would have done the same for Ms. Alexander‘s child without hesitation. For Ms. Alexander to falsely state that I am the type of man who would neglect his parental duties hurts me emotionally and is incredibly damaging to my reputation,” he went on to say.

“Most of my professional contracts, including my contracts to play with the NBA, gives them the right to terminate my contract in the event I engage in certain behaviour or conduct that may cast the team or the brand in a negative light publicly…I have potentially lost out on endorsement deals or other brand contracts, as I have been publicly portrayed as a troubled athlete with whom companies do not want to associate or have represent their brand.”

Tristan is now suing the woman for the claim, following a negative DNA test. Tristan is currently a father to a daughter, True, 3, with Khloe Kardashian, and a son, Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig.

Also Read: Tristan Thompson says ‘I love you’ to Khloe Kardashian on Mother’s Day amidst latest cheating scandal

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×