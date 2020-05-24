Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's new hair makeover; Drops fire emojis on her picture

Tristan Thompson drops a flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post where she flaunts a new hair makeover.

Khloe Kardashian debuted brown hair and it caught her ex Tristan Thompson's attention. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently ditched her signature platinum blonde hair and experimented with another colour shade of golden brown. She also chopped off her long tresses till shoulder length and set her Instafam gushing over her new hair makeover. Khloe took to Instagram a day ago and shared a few pictures of herself rocking her new hair colour.

Ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was one of the few who emptied his stash of fire emojis in the comments section of her Instagram post. "Baddie," he wrote with a few emojis. "P.S. I'm all for the caption," the Canadian basketball player added. The fashion mogul took the help of hairstylists, Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham in order to get her summer style and fresh hair color. Khloe posted pictures of her fresh hair cut a day ago and wrote an unusual caption. "location: under b****s skiiiinnnnn," it read.

It's not just Tristan Thompson whom Khloe got gushing over her new hairstyle. The 35-year-old got compliments from Kris Jenner, Lilly Ghalichi, Malika, Natalie Halcro, and many other friends and fans. As far as Khloe and Tristan are concerned, the former couple is no longer together but they are co-parenting their child True Thompson who recently turned 2. "Khloe and Tristan have finally gotten to a good place where they can have conversations...," the insider expressed. "Everything's running smoothly right now and Khloe wants it to stay like that," a source told ET.

