Tristan Thompson shares quote about facing ‘demons’ following recent paternity controversy

In the midst of his latest paternity lawsuit drama, Tristan Thompson posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. "Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness," he wrote on his Instagram Story Friday. "Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

For those unversed, in December, it was revealed that a lady named Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson, 30, for child support and other pregnancy-related expenses, alleging that he was the father of her kid. The Sacramento Kings player first questioned the baby's paternity, which was born on December 1. However, he verified earlier this month that the child is indeed his. Thompson apologised to his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, whom he was openly seeing at the time he confessed to sleeping with Nichols.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote at the time. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE on Thursday, Kardashian's current incident has been "devastating." The couple had an on-again, off-again romance for years, but recently parted in June after reconciling around the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Now, however, she is focused on moving forward with the help of her "great support system," the source said.

ALSO READ:Khloe Kardashian ‘hurt but staying strong’ with family support amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal