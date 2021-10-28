Tristan Thompson SHARES rare snap of his kids during arcade hangout: My everything

Tristan Thompson posted rare photographs of his 3-year-old daughter, True, playing in an arcade with his 4-year-old son, Prince. “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything,” he captioned the pictures on Instagram Tuesday.

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, True's mother, Khloé Kardashian, couldn't hide her delight at seeing her half-siblings enjoying time together. “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!,” she wrote in the comments section. “I mean!!!!!! I can’t handle these two cuties!!!!” aunt Kim Kardashian added. The Sacramento Kings star has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and was accused of cheating on her with the Good American co-founder when Craig was pregnant.

However, Khloé, 37, and Thompson, 30, both rejected the charges, claiming they met after he and Craig, 30, had already divorced. As per Daily Mail, Khloe and Tristan's relationship was jeopardized when the sportsman allegedly kissed Kardashian–Jenner family member Jordyn Woods at a party in February 2019. Khloe and Tristan have had an on-off relationship since then, with their most recent breakup coming in July 2021. It happened only weeks after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she had a relationship with Thompson while he was still with Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan are now 'not fully back together' and are in a 'unique situation right now' as they continue to co-parent their daughter and spend time together as a family. According to the outlet's insider, Khloe "hasn't been seeing anybody else right now," but "that doesn't mean she's ready to take Tristan back."

