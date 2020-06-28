Tristan Thompson showers Khloe Kardashian with love on her 36th birthday: You deserve the world, Koko

Tristan Thompson confesses his love for Khloe Kardashian while wishing her on her birthday in an Instagram post. The two share a daughter, True, together.

Khloé Kardashian was flooded with love on her birthday by her friends and family and even her ex-beau Tristan Thompson. Thompson took to Instagram and posted a picture of Khloé and their 2-year-old daughter True to wish the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star on her 36th birthday. He thanked God for the "beautiful and loving woman" that Khloe is "especially our daughter True" while adding that she deserves the world. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” the athlete said.

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world, Koko! True and I love you, mama. Happy Birthday, @khloekardashian.”

Us Weekly revealed Khloe had been quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson and daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan," the insider revealed.

Khloe's famous family members also took to Instagram to wish Khloe. "Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always!" Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram post. Kris Jenner also shared a slideshow filled with photos of them together. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!" Kris expressed in her lengthy message.

Khloé thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. “Hi, you guys!!!! It’s barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages,” she tweeted. “I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL.”

After dating for over two years, the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the reality television star broke off when Thompson was pictured kissing Kylie Jenner 's former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party in 2019. In February, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is "happily co-parenting" True but added that "there are no plans for them to get back together." In May, an insider told Us that while quarantined together, the pair was "very much acting like a couple." One month later, at a friends' birthday party, Khloé and Thompson had been spotted getting cosy.

