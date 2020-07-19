Troian Bellisario REVEALS why she had anxiety before attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Troian Bellisario recently opened up about the severe pangs of anxiety she got before attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding with husband Patrick J. Adams.

Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario recently opened up about her experience during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018. Troian attended the scrutinised wedding with her husband Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred on Suits with Meghan. The highly-talked about ceremony had a notable guest list including big names like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, , George Clooney and many other notable figures. While Meghan and Prince Harry's special day was straight out of a fairytale, Troian revealed why it felt like a "nightmare" for her.

In a recent interview with Stellar, the 34-year-old actress revealed she was overwhelmed and anxious about what to wear to the fanciful affair, especially since she was trying to hide her pregnancy at the time. When asked if she had anxiety when it came to picking out her outfit, she kept it real. "Of course I did, and I had it two-fold. One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about... what are they called? Those hat things? That's it, fascinators," she said.

"They look ridiculous unless you're in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that's very small, are you not going for tradition," she continued. The Clara star explained that she never "needed a fascinator in my life," so the fashion accessory was new to her. "Here I was trying to walk this tightrope of 'don't go too big, don't go too small.' It was a nightmare," she added.

Before the royal wedding, the actress had a conversation with her stylist. "My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.' And she said, 'It's fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'" Troian shared.

"And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!'" she added. In the end, the Pretty Little Liars alum looked effortlessly chic in a blush-coloured dress by Sophia Webster. Her simple, yet striking piece also featured statement-making jewel embellishments on the shoulders, a keyhole front and puffed long sleeves.

As for her fascinator, the actor wore a matching lace headpiece. Luckily, Troian wasn't the only royal wedding guest to wear the in-your-face accessory. Amal Clooney, Pippa Middleton, Victoria Beckham and others styled their outfits with a fascinator.

