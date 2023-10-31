Trolls Band Together: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and more about Justin Timberlake starrer

Trolls, the lovely film with loads of love and melodies, will be released in the autumn. The DreamWorks Trolls franchise is reuniting the band—literally. Trolls Band Together, a new film, will be released in theaters next month on November 17, 2023. Justin Timberlake, the Trolls franchise star, will be joining the new and returning cast members. Trolls are adorable creatures who enjoy nothing more than singing, dancing, hugging, and dancing. It's a very adorable sight to see, not only for the kids but for the whole family. The film is aimed primarily at folks who enjoy glitter, magic, and music.

DreamWorks Animation will produce the feature, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures. This will be the third installment of the Trolls Band Together franchise. This sequel to Trolls and Trolls: World Tour will most certainly be as bright, lively, and crazy as the original two films.

When is Trolls Band Together going to be released?

The third installment of the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together, will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023, competing with other highly anticipated films.

Where can I watch Trolls Band Together?

Trolls World Tour was released on-demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Trolls Band Together will follow in the footsteps of the first Trolls film and will be released exclusively in theaters. However, the movie might be later available to watch on Peacock.

Watch the Trolls Band Together Trailer

On March 28, 2023, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation released the trailer for Trolls Band Together online. The two-minute trailer provides fans with their first peek at the film's plot as Branch reconnects with his long-lost secret family. On September 14, the second trailer for Trolls Band Together was released, showing that the film will not only feature a family reunion for Branch but also for Poppy.

Who’s the star cast in The Trolls Band Together?

Poppy and Branch will be played again by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, respectively. Other cast members include Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, Zooey Deschanel as Bridget, Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop as Satin and Chenille, and singer Anderson. Paak in the role of Prince D. Cooper is played by Ron Funches, Guy Diamond is played by Kunal Nayyar, Tiny Diamond is played by Kenan Thompson, Viva is played by Camila Cabello, Crimp is played by Zosia Mamet, and Miss Maxine is played by RuPaul Charles. Finally, Troye Sivan plays Floyd, Daveed Diggs plays Spruce, Eric André plays John Dory, Kid Cudi plays Clay, Amy Schumer plays Velvet, and Andrew Rannells plays Veneer.

What is the plot of Trolls Band Together?

The official synopsis of the plot reads, “Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple #broppy after two films of true friendship and constant wooing! Poppy realizes that Branch has a dark past as they become closer. He was a member of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, along with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominee Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton), and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up).

Branch's family and BroZone disbanded when he was still a baby, and he hasn't seen his brothers since. When Branch's brother Floyd is kidnapped for his musical abilities by a pair of evil pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a perilous and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and save Floyd from a fate worse than pop-culture obscurity."

Who made the Trolls Band together?

Walt Dohrn, who co-directed the first two films, will return to helm Band Together, with Tim Heitz co-directing. The film will be produced by Gina Shay.

