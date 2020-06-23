Trollz: 6ix9ine tops the Billboard 100 chart for the first time; Nicki Minaj gets her second highest track

Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine's new collaboration Trollz takes the first spot on Billboard top 100 list and becomes 6ix9ine's first song to take the no.1 spot.

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's controversial track titled Trollz dropped on the internet a week ago. Despite all the backlash received, the song has turned out to be 6ix9ine's biggest hit. The singer has topped the Billboard 100 chart for the first time with his song Trollz while this happens to be Nicki Minaj's second-highest hit. Initially, Nicki Minaj was asked by the fans to drop the idea of collaborating with 6ix9ine and users commented the same on her post.

Nicki Minaj announced her collaboration with 6ix9ine on June 10 and dropped their track on June 12. The tune opens at no. 1 on the Billboard 100 list with 36 million streams and more than 115,000 pure purchases. A month ago, 6ix9ine almost made it to the number one spot with his track Gooba but Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U' took away the cake. 6ix9ine was initially upset with the result and alleged that the ratings were not true, however, his latest track titled Trollz in collaboration with Nicki Minaj, has done the damage repair.

This is also Nicki Minaj's second no. 1 hit and nineteenth top 10 hits. She has previously appeared 110 times on the Billboard top 100. Her and 6ix9ine's track Trollz has also replaced DaBabby and Roddy Ricch's Rockstar which was no.1 on the Billboard 100 chart. It is 6ix9ine's second track ever since he returned from the prison early due to COVID-19 scare and it has turned out to become the biggest hit of the year.

Check out the song:

Also Read: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj come together for their new song Trollz; Watch

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×