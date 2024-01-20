Tron 3 Finally Officially Starts Filming After Many Delays; Here's Everything We Know About The Upcoming Movie

Anticipation ends for Tron franchise fans. The filming for the much-awaited and long-delayed third installment of the Disney cult classic has officially commenced.

Titled Tron: Ares, the film will follow up on the story of Tron and Tron: Legacy which came out in 1982 and 2010 respectively. None of the previous two Tron movies was a box-office hit, however, the movie franchise succeeded in cultivating a dedicated fan following, thanks to its ahead-of-time computer graphics and animations. The said fan base is now ready for a nostalgic journey with the third part of their beloved film. All the latest information we’ve learned so far is listed below.

ALSO READ: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Hoped Raquel Leviss Didn't Go On THAT Podcast Following Sandoval; Find Out Here

Tron 3 filming is officially underway

Filming for Tron 3, officially titled Tron: Ares was originally supposed to kick start in August last year. The initial schedule, however, was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This was not the first time the film faced a setback though. The now-underway third installment was almost scrapped by Disney in 2015.

As for the current standing of the film, the latest Instagram post by director Joachim Rønning confirms that the cameras are finally rolling. “WEEK 1 ON THE GRIND,” he captioned his Instagram post that kept everything under wraps and just revealed the new logo for Tron 3.

Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and more join the ensemble cast of Tron: Ares

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto will star in the third installment of the Tron. Joining him will be Emmy winner Evan Peters who gained traction by portraying Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022. Greta Lee from Past Lives and Jodie Turner-Smith as well as Cameron Monaghan and Sarah Desjardins are also joining the programming world per IMDb.

Advertisement

Do we have a release date yet? Will it be a theatrical release or a Disney+ premiere?

Tron 3 is in the very initial stages of production, and no official release date has yet been unveiled by Disney.

As for how the film will be presented to the viewers? Both a theater release and a streaming platform release seem like a viable option as of now. As mentioned earlier, the previous installments of the film failed to generate revenue for Disney, leaving the entertainment and media conglomerate to weigh in on the option of giving Tron 3 a Disney+ release. However, the film will undoubtedly be high on graphics and animations which can be best enjoyed on the big screen only. We’ll entrust Disney to do justice to the highly anticipated project.

Tron Recap: What happened in the first two Tron movies?

In 1982, the audience was introduced to Kevin Flynn, a genius hacker and a former employee of the tech company Encom. While trying to expose secrets about his former employer, Kevin enters a virtual world where he is forced to wrap his head around the fact that the computer programs developed in the real world are living entities in the virtual world. Kevin engages in several endeavors in virtual reality before he comes back to the real world where he takes over Encom and becomes the CEO.

The second installment of the film, titled Tron: Legacy came out in 2010. The film followed up on the story of OG Tron. Kevin Flynn’s son Sam tries to decrypt the mysterious disappearance of his father and he soon learns that Kevin has been imprisoned by a malevolent clone of himself that he created. Tron 3 sees Kevin sacrificing himself to save his son.

Where the story picks up in Tron: Ares will be worth watching.

ALSO READ: 'I think that’s a lot more wounding': Royal Author Reveals How Prince Harry Dissed Prince William's Choice To Marry Kate Middleton