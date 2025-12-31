Tron Ares OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Jared Leto’s Sci-Fi Action Movie Online

Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 10, 2025. The movie is now set to begin streaming, and here are the details you need to know.

When and where to watch Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares is scheduled to begin streaming on the OTT platform Disney+. It will be available digitally starting January 7, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming platform on its social media handle.

Official trailer and plot of Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares follows a race between tech giants ENCOM and Dillinger Systems to digitize programs into reality by solving the 29-minute decay problem using Kevin Flynn’s permanence code.

Dillinger unleashes Ares, a super-soldier AI, to steal the code. However, Ares develops self-awareness, begins questioning his purpose, and ultimately sides with humanity after ENCOM successfully manifests a stable digital orange tree. This leads to a conflict over Ares’s freedom and the code’s potential to create life versus its use as a weapon.

Cast and crew of Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto in the lead role as the titular character, Ares, an AI super-soldier. Joining him in the ensemble cast are Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, and others.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, with the screenplay written by Jesse Wigutow, who co-wrote the story with David DiGilio. Based on characters created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird, the movie serves as the third installment in the Tron series, following Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010).

The musical score was composed by American rock band Nine Inch Nails, while Jeff Cronenweth handled the cinematography. Tyler Nelson served as the film’s editor.

Originally premiering at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Tron: Ares received mixed reactions from critics and ultimately underperformed at the box office.

