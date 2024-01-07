Tron star Cindy Morgan passes away at the age of 69; here's what we know so far about her death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Famous for her role in Caddyshack, Cindy Morgan has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actress' passing but no further details about when she died or under what circumstances are available.

Cindy Morgan passes away at the age of 69

Cindy Morgan, an actress best known for her iconic role on Caddyshack, was found dead on December 30 by her roommate who had been away from the home for over 10 days, according to TMZ.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office told TMZ that Cindy's roommate called the cops on their Lake Worth Beach home on December 30, 2023. Cindy's roommate said that she returned home from a holiday trip, and knocked on Cindy's door in their residence but got no response from her. The roommate told the officers that she smelled a strong odor emanating from Cindy's room and called 911. She noted the last time she'd seen Cindy alive was on 19 December 2023. The cops went in and found Cindy dead in her room. Although no foul play was suspected, an investigation is underway.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cindy's body is currently at a local funeral home in Florida.

Some of Cindy Morgan's best works

Cindy Morgan will likely be remembered for her role as Lacey Underall in the 1980 comedy Caddyshack, opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield where she played the country club owner's hot niece, capturing the attention of many male characters. Cindy had quite a few scenes in the movie and was memorable as the key temptress in the flick.

While Cindy was great in Caddyshack, she starred in several other big films throughout her career specifically, in Tron in which she played 2 big roles, Lora and Yori. In addition to these films, she also starred in Galaxis, Silent Fury, Up Yours, and many other movies. Cindy also had roles on hit shows like The Love Boat, CHiPs, Bring 'Em Back Alive, The Fall Guy, Falcon Crest, Matlock, Hunter, The Highwayman, Manusco, FBI, The Larry Sanders Show, Under Suspicion, and many more.

Cindy has 37 acting credits and recently appeared in an indie flick in 2022 with a voice role.

