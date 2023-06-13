Trooping the color 2023: King’s birthday parade transforms into a spectacular Welsh affair

As military preparations for the King's special occasion ramp up, this year's Trooping the Color is expected to be a stunning spectacle. The event, which has a unique Welsh flavor, promises to enthrall viewers with its grandeur and poignant tributes.

The Welsh Guards take centre stage

Unexpectedly, the Welsh Guards, who have had a close relationship with King Charles for more than 50 years, will parade their colors during this year's ceremony. Their presence will give the occasion a strong feeling of nostalgia and meaning.

Music and horse ancestry

The brilliant members of the Band of the Welsh Guards have created new musical compositions, especially for the event, adding to the Welsh theme and resulting in a distinctive and unforgettable aural experience. Additionally, the drum horses taking part in the procession can proudly claim Welsh ancestry, highlighting the relationship between the occasion and Welsh heritage.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry gets ‘visibly choked up’ as he REVEALS the reason behind phone hacking court case against MGN

Royal family participation and dress

In addition, the Duke of Edinburgh will ride alongside the King, Princess Royal, and the Prince of Wales during the parade, presenting a unified front of the royal siblings. The Duke of York won't be attending the festivities though since he has lost his honorary military position. Speculation over the King's attire continues, with some wondering if he will wear the Welsh Guards' uniform or the Field Marshal's frock coat, which he has recently chosen.

With approximately 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians converging in a regal procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, Trooping the Colour 2023 promises to be an unparalleled display of military precision and tradition. The King's participation in the Trooping the Colour since 1986 gives an additional level of significance to this historic occasion. This year's Trooping the Colour will definitely be engraved in the memories of those fortunate enough to witness it, with each regiment of the Household Division participating.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince William is comfortable with Kate Middleton taking the spotlight, but THIS thing bothers him; Find out