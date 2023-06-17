Trooping the Colour: Where to watch King Charles' birthday Parade online?

Join the celebration of King Charles III's official birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade , happening today for the first time. It is a spectacular event filled with troops, horses, performers, and musicians, all coming together to honor the monarch's official birthday celebrations. Although his actual birthday is on November 14, British sovereigns have traditionally celebrated in June due to the lovely weather.

The parade starts around 10:30 a.m. in London (5:30 a.m. Eastern / 2:30 a.m. Pacific). Don't miss the exciting moment when the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla , Prince William, Kate Middleton, and others, appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at approximately 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. Eastern / 5a.m. Pacific).

This year, we can expect to see Prince George , Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in a carriage once again, as they made their Trooping the Colour debut last year.



For those in the United States, here's how you can watch Trooping the Colour 2023 :

Where to watch Trooping the Colour 2023?

In United States

The simplest way to watch Trooping the Colour from the United States is by tuning in to a live YouTube stream . In previous years, there have been several options available, such as Sky News. We will provide updates once they go live. Enjoy the event from the comfort of your home.

In UK

Trooping the Colour, a popular event in the UK will be broadcasted on the BBC and live-streamed on BBC iPlayer online. However, if you're in the US, you'll need a VPN to access the live stream.

Which Royal Family Members Are Attending Trooping the Colour?

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by various members of the royal family at the upcoming event, including Prince William, Kate Middleton , and their children. The Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and other relatives like the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra are expected to attend too.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , residing in the U.S., were not invited to this year's proceedings. Despite Harry attending his father's recent coronation, tensions between them have escalated due to the release of Harry's revealing memoir, Spare, in January. The King is reportedly unhappy with the revelations of the book.

Advertisement

Also read: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry miss King Charles' first official birthday parade? Find out here