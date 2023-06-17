Trooping the Colour: Why were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not invited to King Charles' event?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending the important royal event on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't receive an invitation to Trooping the Colour , the annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday. This will be the first time the event takes place during King Charles' reign. It was known as the Queen's Birthday Parade in the past while Queen Elizabeth was on the throne. Despite Prince Harry's decorated military background, the parade will include British Army troops. The Royal Air Force is planning a spectacular flypast after bad weather prevented their performance during the coronation in May. Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes' office declined to comment. Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan will enjoy their day in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.



Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Trooping the Colour in the UK after stepping back from the royal family?

The couple, living in California since stepping back from the royal family in 2020, returned to the UK for last year's Trooping the Colour. They watched the parade from a room above Horse Guards Parade , along with other royals. This event was part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations , honoring Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on the throne.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended Trooping the Colour together in 2018, just a month after their royal wedding, and in 2019, shortly after the birth of their son, Prince Archie. The event was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic , held at Windsor Castle without a large gathering of the royal family.

Prince Harry's Recent Visit to the UK: No Reconciliation with Prince William and Prince Charles

Prince Harry recently visited the UK and appeared in court for his case against Mirror Group Newspapers. He stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, near Prince William's residence. Surprisingly, despite being in close proximity, it seems he didn't see either his father or brother.

Earlier, the couple received an invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6. However, when Harry received an email from Charles' office about the event, it became clear that the "sit-down" he had hoped for to discuss their issues wouldn't happen, according to a close friend.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry attended the ceremony alone and returned to California on the same day, which coincidentally was his son's birthday. He had hoped to hear directly from his father, but it seems communication was once again mediated through others.

Advertisement

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walked away from The Firm; Royal family member calls them ‘very brave’