Troye Sivan Makes Out With Back-Up Dancer, Performs Supernatural On Day One Of Europe Tour; Fans Capture Moment

Troye Sivan opened his Europe tour with a series of bangers. Debuting Supernatural, his Ariana Grande collab, Sivan managed to enthrall fans in Lisbon, Portugal. Multiple clips of him making out with one of the back-up dancers while on stage have also gone viral on X.

Fans cheer on as Troye Sivan makes out with dancer on stage

On Wednesday, May 29th, in Lisbon, Troye Sivan began his European and UK Something To Give Each Other tour named after his October 2023 album. However, fan videos circulated on X (formerly Twitter) show something totally unexpected and the netizens couldn't get enough.

While performing Rush, an LGBTQ+ dance-pop anthem, the pop star was seen kissing passionately one of his backup dancers. Comments pour in with fans wishing it were them on stage with him. Furthermore, Sivan sang Supernatural live for the first time. It is his collab track with Ariana Grande featuring in her Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe) album.

Fans have pointed out that Sivan is now selling Troye Sivan-branded condoms on his official website to make a statement. Watch a clip of Troye Sivan fiercely making out with a back-up dancer on stage posted on X by fans here:

Troye kissing his dancer during ‘Rush’ at the #STGEOTour 💋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iWhi5RG2ed — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 29, 2024

Troye Sivan's upcoming tour locations

Throughout June, Sivan will be touring Europe and the UK. He will also co-headline with hitmaker Charli XCX North American tour called Sweat starting September 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The tour will take place at significant locations such as Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York City's Madison Square Garden, Boston, and Chicago among many others before it wraps up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Washington in October.

Australian songwriter and actor, Troye Sivan, has made a tremendous impact on the music scene with his moving pop music and relatable lyrics. For the unversed, he played young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). His first EP called TRXYE (2014) and full-length album, Blue Neighbourhood (2015), have been given rave reviews for their truthful exploration of being young and questioning one’s identity.

Besides, his second album Bloom (2018) confirmed his status by having such chart-toppers as Youth, My My My! as well as Dance to This with Ariana Grande. In October 2023, Sivan released Something To Give Each Other, an exuberant dance-pop record that contained a number of LGBTQ+ anthems. Sivan's other hits include Strawberries and Cigarettes, Angel Baby, Bloom, One of Your Girls, and many others.

