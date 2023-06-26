True Babe: How did Blake Shelton react to wife Gwen Stefani's new romantic pop song dedicated to him?

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani has just released a brand new song, a romantic pop tune titled True Babe and it's an obvious dedication to her husband Blake Shelton. The latter has now reacted to the musician's new single and here's what he has to say about the melody.

Blake Shelton reacts to Gwen Stefani's song True Babe

Stefani released True Babe on June 23, 2023, and fans have been loving the song ever since. The pop tune has hints of rock and ska is reminiscent of alt music. Meanwhile, Shelton took to his Instagram to promote and celebrate Stefani's brand-new song. "My wife put out a new song today.. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It's a hit!!!!! I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!" he captioned the artwork of the single.

It featured the singer wearing a green and white flannel off-shoulder top, hair clips, and yellow nails with a black and pink floral graphic background behind her. True Babe is a collaboration between Stefani and Swedish production duo Jack & Coke as well as Los Angeles-based producer KThrash. The song talks about romance, love, and a significant someone who you want to be with all the time regardless of how old the relationship gets.

The lyrics of True Babe read, "Your tattoo still looks cute to me / Cute to me / We're old news, but you're new to me / New to me / I want to fly to your shows / Want to wake up in your clothes / Come get you tipsy at 6:30 / Want to take tonight slow / Yeah, it's alright in my life / Cause its true babe, true babe / I’m sleeping better next to you babe, you babe / You're something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe / You do it better than they do, babe."

Fans react to Blake Shelton's post for Gwen Stefani's song

Meanwhile, netizens appreciated Shelton for supporting his wife and her music, just like she is seen supporting him. One user wrote, "The support you show for your wife is amazing [fire emoji]." Another said, "Blake Shelton is the proudest husband. He's THE GWEN STEFANI's #TRUEBABE. [loved face emoji]." A third felt, "It's her love letter to you [emotional face emoji] [loved face emoji] [heart hands emoji]."

Facebook's official Instagram page wrote, "the way you're gwen's biggest fan [emotional face emoji]." While one user said, "I love the song Blake and Gwen! What a beautiful tribute to your Husband! [red heart emoji]," another commented, "Congratulations, I agree with Blake there is no other like Gwen Stefani Shelton [heart emoji]." A third added, "You know she's writing and singing to you which make them all sweeter for us! Love it! [heart eyes emoji] you guys are [fire emoji]!" Stefani and Shelton got married in July 2021 in Oklahoma.

