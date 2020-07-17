True Beauty: High School where Cha Eunwoo starrer will film issues a HILARIOUS warning to students

True Beauty will be filming a portion of its series at a high school. Ahead of the Cha Eunwoo starrer's filming schedule, the school has announced a hilarious warning for the students.

It has been previously announced that ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo has been roped in to lead the show True Beauty. The K-drama is based on a webtoon that revolves around a girl who is scared to reveal her face sans the makeup. Cha Eunwoo will be playing the role of Lee Soo Ho on the series opposite Moon Ga Young. It was recently revealed that a small portion of the series will be shot at high school in South Korea. While the news obviously got ASTRO fans on the campus excited, the school authorities issued a hilarious warning addressing the students.

According to Dispatch, the notice requested students to cooperate with the school and the production team to help the filming go about smoothly. "The tvN drama asked the school for cooperation for filming at the end of August to the beginning of September, but it has not been confirmed," the notice began.

It went about announcing that Cha Eunwoo wouldn't be on the campus. "Fact 1: Since they’re filming a scene before the female lead transfers schools, CHA EUNWOO WILL NOT BE FILMING HERE," the warning read. While this would have broken several hearts hoping to catch a glace of their favourite idol, what followed had everyone in splits. "Fact 2: That’s how middle-of-nowhere and boonie-like our school is. Fact 3: Stop thinking about Cha Eunwoo and study hard for your upcoming exams. And stop coming to the teachers’ room!"

We'll be honest, we were laughing for several minutes when we read the two facts. What did you think of the notice?

Credits :Dispatch

Share your comment ×