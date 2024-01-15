True Detective Season 4: When to Catch New Episodes as the Show Returns with Night Country in Alaska

True Detective has made a comeback on HBO with its fourth season, marking a return after a nearly five-year break. This season, officially titled True Detective: Night Country, unfolds in the frosty landscapes of Alaska and revolves around Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

True Detective Season 4: About the show and episode details

For viewers eager to catch the new episodes of season 4, the series premieres on HBO on Sunday, January 14, with subsequent episodes released every Sunday until the season finale. Additionally, audiences can stream the series exclusively on HBO Max. Here is the schedule for the upcoming episodes:

- Episode 1, Part 1: January 14 (9:00 PM ET)

- Episode 2, Part 2: January 21 (9:00 PM ET)

- Episode 3, Part 3: January 28 (9:00 PM ET)

- Episode 4, Part 4: February 4 (9:00 PM ET)

- Episode 5, Part 5: February 11 (9:00 PM ET)

- Episode 6, Part 6: February 18 (9:00 PM ET)

The six-episode storyline follows their quest to unravel the mysteries behind the sudden disappearance of the eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station during the long winter night in Ennis, Alaska.

According to Warner Bros, the detectives must confront their inner darkness and delve into the haunted truths concealed beneath the eternal ice to crack the case. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis join the prestigious list of stars who have led the True Detective series in the past, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Mahershala Ali.

Advertisement

Issa López, acclaimed writer and director, takes the helm as the showrunner for this season, bringing a fresh perspective to the HBO series. Foster, in her ELLE Women in Hollywood speech, praised López as her "favorite new collaborator," highlighting the excitement surrounding this latest iteration of the renowned franchise.

True Detective: Episode 1 recap

Issa López brings the chilling Arctic darkness to life in the gripping fourth season of True Detective, titled Night Country. Set in icy Alaska during the polar night, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. As they delve into the haunted truths beneath the eternal ice, the show unveils a plot reminiscent of The Thing, with eerie occurrences, ghostly figures, and a cryptic message, "She's awake."

The series masterfully combines the supernatural with personal dramas, introducing Navarro's unyielding pursuit of justice and her struggles with family tragedies. Danvers grapples with her daughter's troubled life, marked by a traumatic car accident. As the detectives probe deeper into the Tsalal case, connections emerge with a past investigation involving a murdered Native activist, Annie K.

The show intricately weaves together personal and supernatural elements, tying characters' private lives with the overarching mystery. Navarro encounters cryptic omens, a polar bear, and a supernatural entity, all while facing the horrors of the never-ending night. The Prior residence introduces Inupiaq mysticism through a drawing of a mythical creature.

True Detective: Night Country unfolds in a world plunged into madness during the polar night, revealing caribou suicides and ghostly apparitions. In less than a week after the last sunset, the show explores the awakening of a mysterious female entity, bringing unsettling horrors. The eerie events culminate in the discovery of decomposed bodies, possibly the missing scientists, with mouths agape in a desolate snowy landscape.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2024: Tom Holland Opens Up About The Crowded Room, Spider-Man, And More At The Red Carpet