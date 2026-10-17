True Detective Season 5: Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas confirmed to lead the crime drama

Crime drama fans are in for a treat! HBO has officially announced that Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas will lead the fifth season of its acclaimed crime anthology series True Detective. The upcoming instalment will introduce a fresh search, new characters, and a different setting, with production scheduled to begin in 2027.

Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas join True Detective

HBO confirmed the casting on social media, generating excitement among fans of the popular franchise. “Cage. Banderas. Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027,” the network announced.

According to Variety, Cage will portray Henry Logan, while Banderas will essay the role of Rai García. The fifth season will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York. However, HBO has not yet revealed further details about the characters or the central mystery that will drive the upcoming search.

Known for his performances in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Adaptation, National Treasure, Pig, and Dream Scenario, Cage will be adding another major project to his diverse filmography. The series also marks his second television outing following Spider-Noir.

Issa López returns as showrunner

Issa López, who helmed the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, will return as writer, director, and showrunner for Season 5. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, the anthology series follows a different searches, with new characters and settings, in each instalment.

About True Detective

Since its 2014 debut, the show has featured acclaimed performers including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, and Stephen Dorff. The series earned 41 Emmy nominations and six wins, including acting awards for McConaughey, Harrelson, Ali, and Jodie Foster. With Cage and Banderas joining the franchise, anticipation is building for its next chapter.

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