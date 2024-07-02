‘True King Of Romance': Luther Vandross’s Niece Talks About Inspiration Behind Late Music Icon's Romantic Tracks

Luther Ronzoni Vandross’s fans were in for a treat this year as the late American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer’s first two albums– Luther and This Close to You– were re-released in April this year. Following which, his niece opened up about the inspiration behind the legend’s romantic tracks.

Vandross’s niece, Seveda Williams, currently leads the iconic singer’s fan club called Fandross said that the inspiration for his songs came from Vandross’s own life and experiences. Let us take a look at what his niece has to say about him, his life and career, and the recently released documentary about him.

Luther Vandross’s inspiration for his love songs

As per his niece, the late Grammy-winning singer is known to be a fiercely private person, so little is known about his love life. However, Williams thinks his depth of love sprang from his own experiences. Williams mentioned that when Vandross was younger, he wrote songs even before he was in a relationship. “So he was not always singing about romantic love,” she said in a conversation with People.

Vandross’s songs have been inspired by his own life and experiences. While most of the audiences assume that he was writing romantic songs about his lovers, “if you look at the lyrics of his songs, everything is not romantic.” Williams claimed that the “heartfelt” lyrics of his romantic tracks were about “loving yourself, loving your mom, loving a situation that you're in. Everything’s not autobiographical.”

Praising Vandross’s work and “magnificent voice,” Williams said that he was a “consummate professional, a man about his business and about making sure his audiences were satisfied and delighted.”

She also revealed that Vandross, who passed away at the mere age of 54 from health complications, wanted to be known as a “premier” singer of his generation and he has undoubtedly accomplished the same. Calling him the “true king of romance,” Williams claimed that he was the last and that “they don’t make them like him anymore.”

About Luther Vandross’s career and achievements

Born in 1951 in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, Vandross is popular as the “Velvet Voice.” In a career spanning over three decades, he sold over 40 million records worldwide and received 11 straight platinum album certifications from the RIAA. He has won as many as eight Grammy Awards for his songs Dance with My Father, Power of Love, and Your Secret Love among others.

Vandross last appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in May 2004 before his death in July 2005. Nearly two decades later, his first two albums have been re-released this year along with a documentary chronicling his life, the highs and lows of his 40-year-long career, and media attention regarding his sexuality and weight. Directed by Dawn Porter, Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 in January.

