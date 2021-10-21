True Thompson wants Khloé Kardashian to dress up as THIS 'shady' character for Halloween

Khloé Kardashian has made an adorable revelation about daughter True Thompson who has big plans for Halloween! The Good American founder, 37, has opened up on True's wish to dress up as a Disney princess for the spooky festival, and her mother as one of the side characters from the same movie.

During her appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show, the KUWTK alum revealed that True wants to dress up as Moana, while has asked her mother Khloé to dress up as Pua, the pig. "So, it's a bit shady of her, but that's ok, I will be Pua for True," Khloé said. It will be interesting to see what True and her mother finally dress up for the spooky festival. Ellen DeGeneres, the show's host also asked Khloé questions about Kim Kardashian's recent SNL appearance. "Kim's not going to take on something that she knows she can't do, she wants to challenge herself but she also loves to prove everyone wrong," Khloé gushed about her elder sister.

Recently, the Kardashian sister had also opened up on being protective of True's body image. During her chat with Health Magazine, the television star said didn't want adults to body shame True for being 'tall.' "I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that,” she added.

