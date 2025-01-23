‘Truly Devastating’: Chris Pratt Reveals His Home Was ‘Miraculously’ Spared From LA Wildfires; Gives Update on Ex Anna Faris' Home

Chris Pratt is thankful that his home was “miraculously” spared in the Los Angeles wildfires. The actor shared a clip on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, as he recorded himself returning to his home in the Palisades which he was forced to abandon amid the wildfire threat.

“Alright, I’m going to go check out my house. Miraculously it’s still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof,” he said in the videos. The Parks and Recreation actor declared he was going to check out the town for the first since the Palisades caused wreckage in the community. “It’s truly devastating,” he added.

Although his home being saved from the wildfire was the silver lining of the destruction, Pratt expressed grief over the several homes and public properties that were ruined. He revealed that the community he stayed in was “gone” and so was his son’s school.

He further revealed that his son’s mother or ex-wife Anna Faris’ home was “burned down” in the fires. Pratt who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, shares son Jack, 12, with his ex-wife, Faris.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and split in 2018. A representative of Faris told People magazine that the actress and her family are safe and “very grateful.” In his video, Pratt continued to reveal that dozens of his friends lost their homes in the fire.

He concluded the message on a positive note saying, “We’re resilient. We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing.” He further thanked well-wishers for their prayers and support and admitted that watching communities come together, showing a united front was inspiring to witness.

He ended the clip not before promising to give more updates as they become available. According to the California Fire Department, the Pacific Palisades Fire was the most destructive firestorm in the city’s history, burning more than 23,400 acres of land.