'Truly one of a kind': Matthew Perry's close friend opens up about Friends actor's 'relatable' personality

Matthew Perry's death has not only been a big loss for his family and friends but also for the industry as a whole. In the last couple of days, since the news of his passing broke, condolences, and heartfelt messages from all over the world have flooded the internet. His close Christine Birchfield, in a recent interview, revealed that the actor was much more than his on-screen persona. Here's what she had to say.

Matthew Perry's friend on his off-screen personality

Christine while talking to People Magazine, took it upon herself to reveal the real person behind Matthew Perry's iconic characters. She said, "Matthew had the kindest heart and the best personality." Christine claimed he was "nothing like any of the characters he played on television," he was much more than that. She continued, "He was so much more kind, relatable, and his humor was beyond comprehension. He was truly one of a kind."

Matthew was known to be outspoken about his drug addiction, which he referred to as a 'disease.' The FRIENDS star had reportedly become dedicated to helping out as many people as he could who were struggling with the same situation. Birchfield revealed, "He helped me learn more about the industry and how to be a screenwriter," she added, "He was compassionate, giving and seemed to always try to put others before himself." The actress hoped people would remember him for more than just his career, but also "for the heart he held."

Matthew Perry on being sober

While talking to People Magazine in 2022 about his memoir, the actor explained the things he likes about himself. He said, "I'm a little hard on myself. I give myself credit for being sober today, for caring about others, for never giving up. Helping people as much as I do. That's probably my favorite thing about myself."

The 54-year-old spoke about creativity being an outlet for emotions, adding, "Being creative, seeing, learning that if you're uncomfortable or feeling anxiety, one of the ways to get out of that situation is to be creative."

Meanwhile, Perry also once said he doesn't just want to be remembered for FRIENDS but for helping people instead.

