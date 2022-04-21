The truth is also that I'm ok: Shawn Mendes opens up about feeling 'overwhelmed' in emotional post

Shawn Mendes has admitted to feeling "overwhelmed and overstimulated," but has been scared to acknowledge it for fear of making others "think less of me." In an open letter to fans uploaded on social media on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Canadian musician spoke up about his personal struggles.

Despite his success, the Grammy winner, who rose to prominence with his song Stitches in 2016, said he feels like he's "either flying or drowning." “the truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!!” he wrote. “sometimes i really don’t care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho.” Read his full note here.

Reiterating that he's "honestly so okay," Mendes expressed how he just wanted to communicate with his followers "in a real honest way." The Grammy winner concluded his statement by assuring followers that he is "okay" in the bigger picture, but he wanted to share his views in case they "resonate with some people." However, Mendes shared the statement five months after announcing his split from Camila Cabello, with whom he had a two-year relationship. The pair, known as Shawmila, had been acquaintances for some years before starting to date in 2019. However, in an Instagram post, both singers said that they had ended their romantic relationship but would remain "best friends."

Meanwhile, his followers seemed to appreciate his words. "I needed this," one fan wrote. "Intended audience reached." Added another, "Love this. Always live your truth."

