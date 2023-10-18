“Truth be told ... I did more than that": When Katy Perry opened up about her smash hit 'I kissed a girl'

Katy Perry started a conversation with her hit song I Kissed A Girl which was released back in 2017. With the audience reaction to her song, Perry revealed that she felt elated the crowds sang along and related to the lyrics. Back in 2017, Katy Perry attended the Human Rights Campaign gala where she admitted to being curious about her sexuality and revealed her take on the LGBTQ community.

Speaking at the event, Katy Perry revealed, "I'm just a singer-songwriter honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these bite-sized pop songs. For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it’. Truth be told ... I did more than that!"

The pop icon continued, "What I did know was that I was curious. And even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation, that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”

Katy Perry shared her experience with growing up in a conservative household

Katy Perry was raised in a conservative Christian household where she was taught that it was a sin to be gay. Sharing her childhood experience, she revealed, "When I was growing up, homosexuality was synonymous with the word 'abomination' and 'hell.” She continued that they, "prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps."

However, later in life Katy Perry got the privilege to meet people from different backgrounds and unlearn what she had been taught. She revealed, "These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that I have ever met."

Katy Perry is now engaged to Orlando Bloom and the couple welcomed their first child Daisy Dove Bloom back in 2020. In an interview with People, she also revealed that her future goals was to have a, “family and love and laughing and coziness.”

