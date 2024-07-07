Trying Season 4 Ending Explained: Jason Considers A Career Change While Princess Reunites With Her Mother

Since its debut, Trying has shared the touching journey of a couple going through the adoption process. Filled with comedic moments, odd characters, and a heartwarming core, the show quickly became a standout on Apple TV+.

In Season 4, we continue to follow Nikki (Esther Smith), Jason (Rafe Spall), Princess (Scarlett Rayner), Tyler (Cooper Turner), and their family through an eventful season. The finale, Scott of the Atlantic, leaves several cliffhangers.

Princess and Tyler's biological mother returns causing a series of events

Jason is set on a new career path, but the biggest twist is the return of Princess and Tyler's biological mother. This creates tension, especially for Nikki and Jason, who must confront their fears as parents.

Other family members also face changes, like Jason's father Vic (Phil Davis) considering dating again, and Karen (Siân Brooke) and Scott's (Darren Boyd) dramatic cliffhanger.

Throughout the season, Jason has been coaching his son and other adopted kids, helping them overcome their unique challenges. By the finale, Jason realizes he has pushed them too hard to suppress their anger, which affects their performance.

After a motivational speech, they manage to tie the game. This experience highlights Jason's talent for working with kids. Nikki and Jason's social worker, Noah (Karl Collins), suggests Jason pursue a career in social work.

Though it requires two years of training, Jason is interested and discusses it with Nikki, who is supportive. This decision marks a major shift for Jason, who has struggled through the adoption process and now wants to help others.

After a six-year jump, Princess struggles with feelings of abandonment by her biological mother, Kat (Charlotte Riley). Throughout Season 4, Princess searches for Kat, with help from her Aunt Karen.

Princess and Kat eventually reunite at the end

This causes a rift between Karen and Nikki. Nikki eventually finds Kat but lies to Princess about it. In the finale, Princess discovers the truth and Kat shows up, setting the stage for a dramatic reunion and forcing Nikki to confront her fears as a parent.

The rest of the family also faces changes. Vic decides he wants to become a handyman rather than continue dating. Karen convinces Scott to abandon his plan to row across the Atlantic, but the finale ends ambiguously with Scott seemingly heading out to sea. This cliffhanger leaves Scott's fate uncertain, sparking various interpretations among fans.

