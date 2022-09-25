TUDUM 2022: You Season 4, Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and more big announcements

Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM 2022 was full of some exciting announcements for the platform's upcoming shows and films. The event saw the trailer release as well as premiere dates being announced for the platform's biggest projects. Among the ones that fans had been eagerly waiting for, the release dates for shows such as You Season 4 were revealed. While Stranger Things fans didn't get anything new this year, a blooper reel for the Season 4 of the show was released at the event. Also, a big surprise for Bridgerton fans was the first look of its spin-off show, Queen Charlotte which will follow the early years of Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series. The trailers for the platform's other popular shows such as Outer Banks Season 3, The Witcher: Blood Origin and more were also revealed.

If you haven't yet caught up on all the action that happened at TUDUM 2022. Here's a look at all the main announcements. You Season 4 Teaser A teaser revealing the premiere date of You Season 4 was debuted at the event and it also introduced us to the new cast that is joining this season. As for Penn Badgley, we got to meet his new identity which is Professor Jonathan Moore.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery A new clip from Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was premiered at the event. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson among others.

Slumberland Jason Momoa teased a new clip of his upcoming fantasy film, Slumberland which also stars Marlow Barkley. The promo featured Momoa gliding through Dreamworld sporting a shiny gold suit.

Queen Charlotte The first official look at its Bridgerton spinoff, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was revealed at the event. The young Queen Charlotte is being portrayed by India Amarteifio.

Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown is returning as the smart detective Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill playing her famous detective brother Sherlock Holmes. The first trailer of Enola Holmes sequel was unveiled at the event and it looks even more exciting than the original.

Outer Banks Season 3 A teaser trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 was unveiled during the annual Tudum event, which shows that the Pogues are alive and well. The small teaser showcased what the Pogues have been up to in their new life as castaways on Poguelandia.