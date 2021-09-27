TUDUM: Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 & Bridgerton S2 First Looks to Sex Education S4; 10 EPIC REVEALS by Netflix

*SPOILERS ALERT* Netflix made sure to leave its millions and millions of diehard fans all the more "curiouser and curiouser," thanks to its larger than life global fan event, TUDUM, which took place on September 25. The extravagant, start-studded three-hour spectacle gave us exciting glimpses at Netflix's upcoming series and movies. While the highly-awaited Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 and Bridgerton Season 2 First Looks were unveiled, fans also rejoiced with Sex Education Season 4's renewal announcement and also got our hands on a creepy 'Creel House' clip from Stranger Things Season 4.

When it comes to the movies, it was sequels galore, as Extraction 2, Enola Holmes 2 and Murder Mystery 2 news took over while big-ticket releases like Red Notice and Don't Look Up were teased with exciting clips featuring the biggest stars that we adore. There was so much to take back from TUDUM that it's hard to pinpoint which big reveal left us the most excited. Nevertheless, we picked out 10 of our personal favourites which made our hearts go "TUDUM"!

Here are 10 epic reveals from Netflix's TUDUM below:

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 First Look

With Tokyo's (Úrsula Corberó) shocking death in Volume 1, Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2's first look sees the aftermath as The Professor (Álvaro Morte), now grief-stricken, has gone AWOL. The robbers inside the Bank of Spain have to mend for themselves as Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) argue over what to do with the gold. Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 drops on December 3.

Bridgerton Season 2 First Look

With Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) finding their "happily ever after" in Season 1, Bridgerton Season 2 will see the oldest Bridgerton; Anthony, finding love in rebellious suitor Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). The first look saw Anthony and Kate having a not so amicable meet-cute as the latter puts the former in his righteous place. "Your personality is as basic as your horsemanship," Sharma quips at the fellow Bridgerton as the two indulge in explosive and a tad flirty banter. Bridgerton Season 2 will release sometime in 2022. We're thinking Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, maybe?!

Sex Education Season 4 Announcement

Moordale Secondary school will be back for a new term as Sex Education has been renewed for a fourth season. This exciting announcement comes just a week after Sex Education Season 3 dropped and received an outstanding response from both critics and fans alike. We assume Sex Education Season 4 could look at a late 2022 release date.

Stranger Things 4 'Creel House' Teaser

Revealing Creel House to be "a super important location" in Stranger Things 4 and with Robert Englund cast as Victor Creel, the creepy 'Creel House' clip unveiled at TUDUM sees the Creel family move into their new home where, as expected, things get very, very strange. In present time, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) break into the now-abandoned Creel House to look for some "sort of clues." Dustin, in his best Sherlock Holmes impersonation, states, "The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes. Sherlock Holmes. [snickers]," as Steve, Lucas and Max look on in confusion. The mysterious clock at the end, shown during Strangers Things 4 announcement as well, turns out to be a Creel House staple. Stranger Things 4 will release sometime in 2022.

The Witcher Season 2 Extravaganza & The Witcher: Blood Origin First Look

Henry Cavill's The Witcher saw some exciting updates when it comes to Season 2 as well as its prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. On the one hand, along with a Road to The Witcher Season 2 trailer and two new teasers featuring Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) facing new battles. On the other hand, The Witcher: Blood Origin was also announced with an exciting Set Tour visit video.

Tiger King 2 Release Date Announcement

The global craze surrounding Tiger King is about to get crazier as "more madness and mayhem" will take over with Tiger King 2, set to premiere on November 17.

Red Notice New Clip

Touted as "Netflix's biggest movie ever" and also its most expensive film to date, Red Notice is brimming with star power and in the exclusive clip unveiled during TUDUM, sees Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in complete action mode. The Bishop (Gadot) the greatest conman the world has never seen, has her hands full but still manages to pummel both John (Johnson), FBI's top profiler, and her criminal rival Nolan (Reynolds), the world's most wanted art thief, in a hilarious yet stylish manner. Red Notice releases on November 12, 2021.

Don’t Look Up "Sit Tight and Assess" Teaser

Giving us an intriguing almost two-minute look at Adam McKay's star-studded directorial, Don't Look Up, we're welcomed to a heated argument taking place between astronomers Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mindy (Jennifer Lawrence) and President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill). The bone of contention is the "certainty of impact" surrounding a catastrophic Oort cloud comet heading towards Earth. Don't Look Up releases on Christmas Eve, i.e. December 24.

Extraction 2 Teaser

While Chris Hemsworth had already confirmed a sequel to his mega-hit action flick, Extraction, TUDUM saw an official thrilling teaser of Extraction 2 as we witness how Tyler (Hemsworth) is still alive (as foreshadowed in Extraction's mysterious post-credits sequence) after a fatal shot to the neck. #RakeLives is confirmed in the short but exhilarating teaser as a severely wounded Tyler awakens underwater as Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) subsequently narrates, "Tyler... you drown, not by falling into the river, but by staying submerged in it."

Louis Partridge's Tewkesbury to return for Enola Holmes 2 & Murder Mystery 2 Announcement

While Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge will be back as Enola's love interest, Tewkesbury, in Enola Holmes 2. As Millie states "Hello? Hello?," to a black screen, Louis makes a mystery appearance, lighting a matchstick, cryptically saying, "'Tis I," getting a surprise shock reaction from Brown.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and David Spade hilariously announced that Murder Mystery 2 is in the works as this time there will be "some murders."

Special Mention: We also got exciting first looks at The Sandman, Cobra Kai Season 4, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Ozark Season 4 and Kanye West's documentary Jeen-Yuhs, Emily in Paris Season 2's date announcement with a first look, a special message from Imelda Stauton aka the new Queen Elizabeth II on the sets of The Crown Season 5, Army of Thieves' official trailer, Cowboy Bebop's opening credits and more...

Netflix's mega global fan event was indeed a 'TUDUM-level' extravaganza!

