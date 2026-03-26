Tuner Release Date: Leo Woodall, Havana Rose Liu, and Lior Raz’s Crime Thriller Confirms May 29 Indian Premiere

Leo Woodall is no stranger to challenges, but his upcoming film puts the skilled actor under the spotlight once again. In a never-before-seen avatar for the actor, he will step into the shoes of a piano tuner. While the global release of the film has been locked for May 22, PVRINOX Pictures has announced that the release in Indian theaters will be a week later, on May 29, 2026.

About Tuner

A young piano tuner, who cherishes his ears, which possess the skills to recognize the sound and pitch of an instrument as well as everything else around him, lands at a crossroads when his talents lead him to an illegal but money-minting job of opening safes without breaking or harming them. With a desperate need for some cash, he ends up on the other side of the law under a securities firm that takes him under their wing and has him churn out quick and seamless safe openings.

Tuner has already had its official world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2025, with the film also being a part of the BFI London Film Festival as its official selection for 2026, alongside those for the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

The first feature film of the Grammy award-winning director, Daniel Roher, he joins Robert Ramsey for the screenplay. It stars Leo Woodall, Havana Rose Liu, Lior Raz, Tovah Feldshuh, Jean Reno, and Dustin Hoffman.

All set for an Indian premiere on May 29, Tuner promises a gripping plot, enhanced by its music-driven narrative and storytelling for fans of Leo Woodall.

Meanwhile, Woodall was last seen in the Netflix production Vladimir alongside Rachel Weisz, playing the title character. His other projects include Citadel, One Day, and The White Lotus, among others. The actor’s film credits include Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Nuremberg, with Tony and Nomad eyeing a release soon.

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