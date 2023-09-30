Tupac Shakur Murder: Jada Pinkett Smith expresses relief over suspect's arrest in connection to 1996 case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

As per the recent reports by PEOPLE , Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was taken into custody on a fateful Friday morning, September 29, 2023, on a grave charge that has haunted the music industry and the wider community for nearly three decades - the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur. Reportedly, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo uncovered that Davis allegedly served as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who had "ordered the death" of Tupac Shakur. This shocking development has sent tremors through the music world, but perhaps none more significant than the reaction from Jada Pinkett Smith, a close friend of the late rapper.

How did Jada Pinkett Smith react to the recent arrest circulating around Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case?

With the arrest of a suspect linked to Tupac's murder, Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly expressed her hope for closure. In an Instagram story following the news of the arrest, the actress wrote, "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure," accompanied by an emotional "R.I.P. Pac" and a dove emoji. Her words reflect the sentiment of many who have long sought answers and justice for the tragic loss of Tupac Shakur.

Jada Pinnkett Smith on her bond with Tupac Shakur

As per a report by PEOPLE, for Pinkett Smith , Shakur was more than just a friend; he was her confidant, a bond that stretched back to their days as students at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland. Reportedly, their initial encounter seemed improbable, as she once recalled in an interview, “Definitely from looking at him, wasn’t necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with. But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet, once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on.”

Furthermore, in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Jada discussed her friendship with Shakur, stating, "I’ve never in my life met a person like Pac. He had so much charisma." Many sources also indicate that Smith referred to Shakur as a "brother" and a "father figure" in her life. According to a report by PEOPLE, she also shared her thoughts on her relationship with Smith, saying, "The kind of relationship we had... you only experience that once in a lifetime."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

