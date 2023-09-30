Tupac Shakur Murder: Las Vegas cops arrest suspect in connection to 1996 case; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

As per a recent report by PEOPLE , the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made a significant breakthrough in the long-standing cold case of Tupac Shakur's murder, which occurred in 1996. After nearly 27 years of speculation, intrigue, and unanswered questions, they have arrested a suspect, Duane "Keffe D" Davis. Reportedly, this arrest marks a potentially significant moment in a case that has remained shrouded in mystery since the iconic rapper's tragic death.

Tupac Shakur's murder case gains momentum after 27 years of speculation

As per a report by PEOPLE, Duane "Keffe D" Davis was taken into custody on a Friday morning (September 29, 2023), and faces the grave charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo has revealed that Davis was allegedly the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Tupac Shakur. Reportedly, this news has sent disturbing tremors through the music industry and the wider community, as Davis himself had claimed to be one of three "living eyewitnesses" to the rapper's murder in his book, Compton Street Legends, published in 2019.

Additionally, on the night of the tragic shooting, Shakur had reportedly gone to watch a heavyweight match featuring Mike Tyson at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. He was accompanied by Marion "Suge" Knight, who was the CEO of Death Row Records and had signed Shakur to his label the year before. As per the report, after leaving the match and while on his way to a Las Vegas nightclub on September 7, 1996, Shakur, aged just 25, reportedly sustained four gunshot wounds, lost a lung, and tragically succumbed to his injuries almost a week later.

Despite the widespread interest and countless theories surrounding the case, the identity of the gunman responsible for Shakur's murder has remained elusive for decades. The investigation had gone cold, with few updates or developments, until earlier this summer when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department decided to reopen the case.

What are the new add-ons in the Tupac Shakur murder case?

According to PEOPLE, as part of their new investigation, the police conducted a search at a house in Henderson, Nevada, connected to Duane "Keffe D" Davis on July 17th. During this search, they discovered various items that could be important evidence. These items included electronic devices, books, magazines about Tupac Shakur, and what the authorities believed to be marijuana.

As the legal proceedings against Duane "Keffe D" Davis unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hopeful that this arrest may finally shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic murder of Tupac Shakur and bring closure to a case that has haunted the music industry for decades.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

