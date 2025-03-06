Tupac Shakur’s Murder Suspect Gives His First Interview From Prison; Says ‘They Don’t Have Nothing…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is the man arrested on the charges of Tupac Shakur's murder. For those who do not know, the incident had taken place back in 1996. However, the suspect is now calling himself an innocent.

Davis, who was recently interviewed by ABC News from behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, stated that he had not done anything wrong and that there is no evidence against him.

"They don't have nothing. And they know they don't have nothing. They can't even place me out here. They don't have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing," Duane Davis added.

He further went on to say that he has not killed "nobody. Never did, never killed nobody."

As per ABC News, Davis stated that he was in fact in Los Angeles when Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas. The outlet also mentioned that the suspect spoke of having witnesses who could confirm his alibi.

Per PEOPLE, the Las Vegas detectives came up with their case against Davis by reading a 2019 self-published memoir, which seemingly had his own account of the killing.

Interestingly, this memoir has Davis's name as the co-author. Meanwhile, talking about the book in question, Compton Street Legend, Davis mentioned that he has not even read it yet.

Further talking to ABC, Davis mentioned that he had simply given out the details of his life, and the other co-author "did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own."

As per the allegation by the prosecutors, Davis was the gang leader of the Crips in Compton, California. The gang referred to him as the "shot caller" on the night of Tupac Shakur's death.

Following his arrest in Tupac Shakur's case, Duane "Keffe D" Davis was charged with one count of murder with a gang enhancement. Soon a press conference was called after the arrest by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, stating that they had reopened the artist's case.

