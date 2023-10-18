'Turned around and tased me': Travis Kelce gets candid about his viral SNL appearance, taking over role of Taylor Swift's security guard

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been everywhere you look, your morning newspaper, your favorite meme page, even the NFL. And from the looks of it, the two are going to keep creating waves in the coming days as well. The duo made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's first episode this season on October 14. Now the football player revealed the backstage details of what exactly went down, as well as opened up about taking the place of Taylor Swift's security guard during the couple's recent sighting.

Travis Kelce on the SNL cameo

Tavis Kelce and his brother Jason have a podcast together, called New Heights, and in their most recent episode, they discussed everything from football to SNL. For the unversed, the Kansas City Chiefs player made a surprise cameo on SNL last week. He said, "It was electric to be back in that place. There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man."

When enquired about exactly what he said in his short appearance, Kelce he wasn't sure what his lines were, because he "blacked out." He added, "As soon as they queued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming." Reportedly though, the rest of the show's cast was quick to compliment the player backstage. Swift made another short cameo to introduce Ice Spice, the musical guest.

Travis Kelce on becoming Taylor Swift's security

For the unversed Kelce was seen pushing a security guard out of the way to open the door for the Bad Blood singer. On the podcast, the two siblings played one of the many hilarious skits making fun of the situation. Travis addressed the rumors, saying, "I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him." He aptly added, "If I would’ve pushed him he probably would’ve turned around and tased me." When asked if he ever feels like part of the "security team" when hanging around Taylor, Kelce responded, "I feel like whenever I'm on a date I'm always having the sense of like, I'm a man in the situation." He confessed to feeling "protective" of his dates.

