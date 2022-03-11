Turning Red EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan quips how being a ballerina 'was not in the cards' for her

Turning Red, Pixar's latest endearing movie, promises to instantly win your heart! Mixing pop and culture in animated form like never before, the Domee Shi directorial is a heartwarming coming of age tale, based on the life of adorable 13-year-old Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), her struggles with adolescence and her bond with her caring but overprotective mother Ming Lee (voiced Sandra Oh) as well as her fun, loyal her girl squad - spunky, brace-faced Miriam (voiced by Ava Morse), deadpan emo Priya (voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and loud, unabashed Abby (Hyein Park).

Priya, in particular, will be someone that teenagers and even adults could relate to. Given how Turning Red gives an introspective look at the bond between a child and their parents, in an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Maitreyi Ramakrishnan if there ever was a funny thing she was forced to do because her parents said so. "Oh! Oh! I mean, when I was a kid, the rule was - If you ever wanted to do an extracurricular activity, like, you wanted to learn something new, you could do it but you'd have to stick to it for a year. So my grandma had this vision, this real true vision of me becoming a little ballerina. [pauses] That was not gonna happen, no," Ramakrishnan quipped.

Talking further about her conundrum with learning ballet, the Never Have I Ever star confessed, "I had to stick with it for a year and I hated it. I hated going to practice, I don't even know what I did in that class. I think I've blocked out a lot of those memories. I have memories of me running around with a little scarf. I don't know about that. [I chime in, "Were you able to do the pointy toes?"] No! No way! I can tell you right now, I definitely failed at that. I know my mom would try so hard to keep my hair together because everyone else had nice little donut buns but my hair, when I was... especially as a child was very curly, like little ringlets and she would try so hard to put it together."

The 20-year-old actress concluded, "I feel bad, but yeah! Being a ballerina was not in the cards for me at all. Definitely, I was not able to become a ballerina for sure. That was not going to happen!"

That's a hilarious anecdote, indeed! Like we needed another reason to find Maitreyi Ramakrishnan completely relatable!

