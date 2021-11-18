Turning Red: New poster and trailer TEASES Mei Lee magically transformed into a giant red panda

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took to her twitter today, to tease her role in the upcoming animated movie Turning Red. The star shared a poster of the movie and captioned it, “If you haven’t already seen the new poster, here it is!! I’m the baddie with the glasses: Priya.”

Check out her tweet below:

if you haven’t already seen the new poster, here it is!! I’m the baddie with the glasses: Priya#TurningRed pic.twitter.com/klfxgVyCYr — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) November 17, 2021

However, the official Turning Red teaser and poster was soon unveiled by Disney and Pixar, providing a fresh look at the animated picture, which will be released in cinemas on March 11, 2022. Turning Red stars Mei, an overachieving and enthusiastic middle school student who is ecstatic about the upcoming school year, until she unexpectedly changes into a big red panda in the middle of the night and uncovers her family's abnormality. When she is enthusiastic or overwhelmed, she transforms into the large, fluffy creature. However, the new trailer features Mei's initial transformation, her worried mother's response, and her ecstatic friends. Meanwhile, as per Slashfilm, "Turning Red" is written and directed by Domee Shi, who is best known for her stunning 2018 Oscar-winning short film "Bao" (which she wrote, directed, and is also credited as story artist), as well as serving in the animation department for "Inside Out," "The Good Dinosaur," "Incredibles 2," and "Toy Story 4."

Check out the trailer here:

Interestingly, the movie focused on Mei Lee, an all-star student, who transforms into a gigantic red panda. She's distraught when she unexpectedly changes into a "big crimson monster," and even more upset that this "quirk" has run in her family for generations. But, with the help of her pals, she learns to embrace her wild side. However,"Turning Red" will be the first Pixar picture to be released in cinemas since "Onward," which was released only days before theatres were forced to close due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, "Turning Red" is set to debut on March 11, 2022.

