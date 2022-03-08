Turning Red Review: Rosalie Chiang & Sandra Oh's movie hits the bullseye with a heartwarming, relatable story

Turning Red

Turning Red Voice Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Turning Red Director: Domee Shi

Turning Red Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Turning Red Stars: 3.5/5

"Mood swings" is personified as a big red panda in Turning Red and there couldn't have been a more accurate representation for the same. The Domee Shi directorial celebrates womanhood at its rawest; between mothers and daughters, and particularly female friendships (minus the Mean Girls cattiness!). Pixar's latest endearing outing joins the likes of Encanto, Luca and Coco where the lead protagonist tries to find themselves amidst familial duties and growing pains.

Set in 2002, the Y2K era comes to life in the visual aesthetic (with Canada as the setting!) as well as the adorable Turning Red characters. Mei (voiced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese Canadian is an A-grade bookworm, who genuinely loves maths and her friends - braces-adorned Miriam (voiced by Ava Morse), straightfaced-emo Priya (voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and spunkily loud Abby (voiced by Hyein Park) - even more. A dutiful daughter to her helicopter mother Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh), who she loves, and easygoing father Jin (Orion Lee), Mei also has a rebellious side to her, which her caring yet equally strict mom would definitely not approve of.

One such supposed flaw by her mom's standards would be Mei and her girl squad's obsession with NSYNC prototypes, a popular boyband named 4*Town (voiced by Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Finneas O'Connell and Grayson Villanueva). After a particularly embarrassing moment and hellish nightmare in tow, Mei's extreme emotions are quite literally born to life as a giant red panda. On the first encounter with her cute beastly self, Ming mistakes her daughter's fright as menstruation and surprisingly, when the truth is unveiled, has a more calm reaction to the predecessor. An ancient family curse passed down to generations of women now has overtaken Mei's entire life as she's able to calm down her furry side, but has to also fight her way through puberty and all the extreme emotions it entails. The catch is that any mood swing would result in her turning or poofing into the giant red panda.

Ming, who sees the red panda as nothing but an obstacle (thanks to her own traumatic experiences!), gears Mei up for the next red moon to perform a family ritual and contain the "monster" within her daughter. One drawback, though, is it's the same night 4*Town is performing. While initially resistant to her red panda transformation, Mei begins to realise that there's more to the beast than meets the eye, and when it comes in handy, the pros tend to outweigh the outwardly cons. Hence, it's quite literally an internal struggle for Mei, as the teenager is stuck in a rock and hard place between not disappointing her mother while also finding her true self.

You can tell from the get-go that Turning Red is a deeply personal film for Domee and that she's included her own stories to the mix, making Mei, specifically, a narratable character. Turning Red marks Shi's directorial debut after her Oscar-winning short film Bao, and unsurprisingly, we're treated to a delectable story that's culturally rich, but also pop-centric at the same time. The tangling of the two aspects, "pop culture," makes it an exciting watch for children and adults alike. What's also impressive is the representation in the visual aesthetics of the four friends, very anime-style animation sure to please many, where each character is clearly distinguished; from the facial structures, right up to the clothes they wear. The giant red panda is sure to have you squealing like Abby every time she encounters Mei's animal alter-ego as every expression has an over the top schtick that draws you in. It's also especially heartening to see diversity at its brightest, without being too preachy about it, while bringing to light taboo subjects like menstruation and hormones in animated movies, something which we're not used to seeing.

As for the terrific Turning Red voice cast, Rosalie is a sparkling delight as Mei, because she's able to hold our attention and fall in love with her character, instantly, from the absolutely invigorating introductory sequence. Chiang quirkily captures Mei's adolescent journey with rousing innocence and rebellious charms. On the other hand, predictably, there couldn't have been a better choice than Sandra to portray the balancing act between an overprotective yet caring mother like Ming, who only wants the best for her daughter but is slightly misguided over her daughter's own wishes and the need to grow up. To see Ming's own beastly side come roaring to life is where Oh's vocal skills shine the deadliest.

While Ava and Maitreyi have their enriching, sweet moments here and there, playing their eccentric characters Miriam and Priya to a T, it's Hyein who hits it out of the park as Abby with her captivating chirpiness that could even rival the giant red panda's cuteness. It's the scenes with Mei's teenage tribe that are the highlight of Turning Red as the friendship theme even outpowers the mother-daughter dynamics in the animated film. Particularly, when they readily accept Mei's big red giant avatar without batting an eyelash, rather than the overdramatic reaction approach! Orion as Mei's delightfully calm father Jin and Wai Ching Ho as Mei's authoritarian grandmother Wai Ching Ho also sprinkle just the right sparkles of the familial quotient, as we see how parents can influence their children, which can easily affect future generations. Even Tristan Allerick Chen as Mei's annoying classmate Tyler undergoes a redemptive arc of sorts, without it being too caricaturish like witnessed in teenage-centric movies.

Another selling point in Turning Red that will attract a universal audience is its music, with 4*Town's catchy boyband tunes of the past being a deliberate highlight. Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas are the masterminds behind three 4*Town tracks with Nobody Like U promising to be an instant crowd-pleaser, while Ludwig Göransson's score has a striking quality, adding more depth to the coming of age storyline.

With Turning Red, Domee (also a co-writer) and co-writer Julia Cho provide an allegory that can be decoded as per someone's own life experiences. For some, Turning Red is about the drastic changes that come with puberty while for others, Turning Red is a classic storytelling piece on accepting your supposed flaws as anything but that. Rather, you learn to live with it and even come to enjoy it as a part of who you really are. We specifically witness this in The Turning Red's larger than life climactic sequence, which sees a familial showdown of "giant red panda" proportions. For this reviewer, Mei's journey of self discovery in Turning Read meant "turning tables" and owning your "mood swings," using them as your key strength. As they say, "Growing up is a beast."