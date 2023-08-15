TV and movie highlights: Selena Gomez queer rom-com delights, and high school musical nostalgia

Selena Gomez, a name synonymous with artistic power, has graced both the music charts and the silver screen, solidifying her position as a true powerhouse in the industry. From her early days as a Disney darling to her current status as a global icon, Selena Gomez's journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and undeniable charisma.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

The charming comedy mystery series, "Only Murders in the Building," returns for a third season, packed with twists, stellar performances, and a dash of star power. Selena Gomez shines brighter than ever, while Meryl Streep's addition adds a captivating layer to the intrigue.

According to Nick Schager, "Few shows bring a smile to one’s face as consistently as Only Murders in the Building... the mystery of why this show is so loved isn’t hard to solve." With a stellar cast and an engaging storyline, it's no wonder this series continues to captivate audiences.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Sometimes, a movie doesn't need grand statements; it simply needs to be utterly entertaining. "Red, White & Royal Blue" embraces this ethos, delivering a by-the-numbers gay rom-com that manages to work its magic precisely because it doesn't strive for more. Coleman Spilde explains, "At last, we gay people are allowed to be boring, have absolutely no chemistry with our romantic co-leads, and exist as walking archetypes. Equality is here!"

In a refreshing departure from the norm, this film lets its queer characters be unapologetically inane, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the key to unadulterated fun.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

High School Musical fans, get ready to bid farewell to East High as the series concludes its journey. While it might not launch new stars like its predecessors, it remains a lighthearted and endearing watch. Fletcher Peters acknowledges that the series has evolved since its debut, and as the final season wraps up, it offers a fond farewell to beloved characters and the nostalgic charm of the High School Musical universe.

As the show takes its final bow, fans can relive the high school romance and dance their way down memory lane.

Down for Love

Netflix offers a heartwarming dose of reality in "Down for Love," a dating show that highlights the universal desire for love and connection. Laura Bradley notes that the series follows young daters with Down syndrome as they navigate the ups and downs of romance. Set against the stunning backdrop of New Zealand, this show reminds us that the quest for love knows no boundaries. With its genuine approach and touching stories, "Down for Love" serves as a proof to the power of love in all its forms.

These standout picks promise to entertain, touch hearts, and create lasting memories. Whether you're in the mood for mystery, romance, or heartfelt journeys, these recommendations are your ticket to a week of captivating entertainment.

