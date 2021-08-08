TV star Beau Mirchoff gets ENGAGED to girlfriend Jenny Meinen in Paris

Good Trouble star Beau Mirchoff is engaged to his psychologist girlfriend Jenny Meinen. On Friday, the 32-year-old Canadian-American actor posted pictures of his romantic proposal in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower. 'The love of my life said oui!'' Beau captioned the picture.

Mirchoff shared a photo of the happy pair laughing together as Meinen displayed her engagement ring. In another picture, the couple shares a romantic kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, with a gorgeous sunset behind the landmark. Meinen, who was dressed in a pink floral sundress, stepped back as she hugged Mirchoff, who was dressed in a gray blazer, a pink dress shirt, and trousers. Meinen, a psychologist, posted the same pictures as her soon-to-be husband on her Instagram profile, as well as additional beautiful photos and videos from the couple's big day. She captioned the picture, "Yes to a lifetime of love with you."

Beau is known for his role as Matty McKibben in the MTV comedy series Awkward and as Ford Halstead in the Starz comedy Now Apolcalyse. Meanwhile, the duo after first dating in March 2020, celebrated their one-year anniversary of dating earlier this year. "One year with this beautiful human," the Good Trouble actor wrote alongside an image of the happy couple posing with a dog. "We've lived in a trailer, we've weathered a pandemic, we bought a horse, she watched me fall off the horse, and now we live together."

According to People, Mirchoff first announced their relationship on Instagram in May of that year, with Meinen following a few weeks later in June.

