TWICE: Jeongyeon opens up about her neck injury; JYPE takes action against malicious rumours against the band

TWICE member Jeongyeon reveals she is tackling a neck injury, putting a rest to the questions regarding her missing FanCam footage. Meanwhile, JYPE takes legal actions against those spreading malicious rumours against the band.

TWICE has been in the news lately for their new song MORE & MORE . While their fans, ONCE, have showered the track with love, Jeongyeon gave them some news that has become a cause of concern. The singer recently hosted a V Live where she interacted with her fans about various topics. During the chat, a worried fan asked the singer about her neck. It was then she confessed she hosted the chat to share a health update with her fans.

As reported by Soompi, Jeongyeon revealed she is battling a herniated disc in the neck. The K-Pop star revealed she began experiencing shooting pains while she was filming the MORE & MORE music video. "While we were filming the ‘MORE & MORE‘ music video, I felt a numbness that went all the way to my ear. So I thought I’d better go to the hospital again — I went there a few times in the past and they’d told me everything was okay," she recalled.

The singer then decided to visit a speciality hospital where she was informed about her ailment. "We found this out a week before the comeback,” she revealed, adding that she had a procedure done. “To elaborate, I was in the hospital too and so I really wasn’t able to practice for this comeback. I could hardly practice at all. I really hated the thought of showing ONCE an imperfect performance. You understand how I feel, right? So after I discussed with the company, we asked the networks for their understanding and talked to them about not filming fan cams for me," she explained.

While the update is worrying, Jeongyeon assured fans that she is feeling better now. "I’m doing a lot better now. I went to the hospital this morning and got a shot. So you don’t need to worry about me, for real. I’m working hard to get better," she said.

Meanwhile, a new reported has revealed that JYP Entertainment is taking legal action against malicious rumours spreading about TWICE. The entertainment agency noted that there are a few online communities have been "writing and spreading groundless false rumours about our artist." Owing to this, JYP filed "civil and criminal complaints" against those who have written or circulated the false information.

"The judgment was made that content that we have filed complaints for also contributed to defamation and interference with business of not only the artist but also the company. Including these damages, we are taking the highest level of civil and criminal action possible," the company's statement read.

Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is JYPE.

Especially on a certain online community, there have recently been continuous cases of writing and spreading groundless false rumors about our artist.

We recognized this and collected evidence, and we filed civil and criminal complaints against those who wrote or circulated [the posts] for spreading false information, defamation, interference with business, and more. We plan to continuously take legal action on other similar cases.

The judgment was made that content that we have filed complaints for also contributed to defamation and interference with business of not only the artist but also the company. Including these damages, we are taking the highest level of civil and criminal action possible.

We have announced several times that we will take all possible legal action for thoughtless slander and the spread of groundless false information regarding our artists, and we are filing complaints regularly based on our monitoring and reports from fans regarding these matters together with a specialized law firm.

We once again request caution in order for these matters to not cause unnecessary damage.

Thank you.

TWICE has also been in the news over allegations of plagiarism. The K-Pop band was accused of replicating an artwork in their MORE & MORE music video. In a now-deleted Facebook post, creator Davis McCarty accused the makers of plagiarism. The prop used in the video resembled his work back released in April 2018. JYPE reacted to the accusations and said, "We have contacted the music video production company and requested that they speak with the creator of the original artwork to resolve this situation."

Read all about it here: MORE & MORE Video: TWICE accused of using artwork sans permission; JYP vows to strengthen the verification process

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×