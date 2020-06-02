TWICE’s Dahyun turns into an adorable weather reporter; Her weathercaster cameo has a More & More connection

TWICE member Dahyun surprised ONCE by turning into their weather reporter this morning. The singer later revealed that her television appearance has a sweet More & More connection.

There is no denying that TWICE member Dahyun adapts to any role presented to her with ease. In the past, the K-Pop singer dressed up as Elsa, from Frozen, Aladdin and more to entertain her fans. Today, she decided to go under the skin of a weather reporter and surprise ONCE. Dahyun walked into JTBC’s morning newsroom and shared the weather update with the viewers. In a video shared by the channel, the singer dressed in formal attire for her journalistic role.

She gave us officewear goals when she stood in front of the camera sporting a white blouse paired with pink pants. As per a Soompi report, the singer shared tips for the predictions hinted shared what awaits the residents. "Make sure to prepare an umbrella,” “It’ll be good to go to work dressed lightly” and “It can be uncomfortable to wear a face mask in this hot weather, but please wear your mask even if it’s uncomfortable," were a few of her suggestions as she completed the task on hand with minimal glitches.

Dahyun is live on Korea morning news as today's weather girl! @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/R7mV2gprWk — misa (@misayeon) June 1, 2020

But why did the singer opt to double up as a weather reporter? Dahyun later revealed that her appearance was a part of TWICE's recently released comeback More & More's promotional activity. Appearing on a radio show after her guest television appearance, Dahyun confessed she was nervous about the gig.

"While we were discussing our comeback, I wanted to show a variety of new promotions, so I got to appear as a guest weather reporter. I was very nervous at the time. We plan on preparing a variety of different sides to ourselves, so please look forward to it," she said.

TWICE recently released the music video of More & More. Check it out here: More & More: TWICE drops a florally aesthetic music video with a dance break of our wildest dreams

